Anthony Paul Kupreisis (Photo: Peoria Police Department)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A man has died after he was stabbed in what police believe was a domestic violence incident Saturday.

It happened near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is the son of the woman who lived with the man.

The suspect, 30-year-old Anthony Paul Kupreisis, drives a 2003 white Chevrolet Impala with Arizona license plate BSZ8459, according to police.

Police said his last known whereabouts were along Interstate 10 near California.

If you see Kupreisis or his car, call 911 and do not approach.

