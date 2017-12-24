Man killed in stabbing in Peoria; suspect nabbed by Border Patrol agent

Anthony Paul Kupreisis (Photo: Peoria Police Department)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A man has died after he was stabbed in what police believe was a domestic violence incident Saturday.

It happened near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

Police were looking for the suspect, who is the son of the woman who lived with the man.

Information about the suspect, 30-year-old Anthony Paul Kupreisis,was released across Arizona and California Saturday.

According to Peoria police, at 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Kupreisis was detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint on Interstate 8 in Yuma County. He was traveling eastbound back toward Phoenix when he was stopped at the checkpoint.

Police said the Yuma County Sheriff's Office then took custody of Kupreisis, and transported him to the Yuma County Jail. Peoria Detectives went to Yuma where they interviewed him.

Kupreisis was then booked into the Yuma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and will be transported back to the Valley next week.

This case is still an active investigation and there may be amendments or additions to the listed charges, police said.

© 2017 KPNX-TV