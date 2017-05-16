Man killed at Phoenix apartment complex was maintenance worker

PHOENIX - Police have identified the man found dead in a Phoenix apartment Monday as a maintenance worker at the complex. A makeshift memorial was left on his windshield Tuesday.
Todd Landon worked at The Lex on Central. Police said he was shot multiple times by a 27-year-old woman who neighbors said lived in the complex.
The woman was shot later Monday evening by police a few miles south at the Japanese Friendship Garden in Phoenix. They said she was still armed and acting erratically.
Police have not released her identity.
There will be a formal memorial in Landon's honor Monday at the complex.
