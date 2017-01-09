Man killed, 2 kids among 3 hurt in Carefree Highway rollover

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a rollover accident on the Carefree Highway that also left three other people injured.

Phoenix police say 27-year-old Jacob Bossa was driving the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday night's accident.

They say one adult and two children were passengers in the car and were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the children were properly restrained in car seats at the time of the rollover.

They say it appears the car rolled at least three times.

Police didn't immediately list a possible cause of the accident.

