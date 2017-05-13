Man has extremely critical injuries after Phoenix shooting

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - A man is in extremely critical condition after a shooting in west Phoenix Saturday evening.

Police said the man and his adult son went to a home near 67th Avenue and Broadway Road to meet up with unknown men.

Once the victim and his son arrived, one of the unknown men shot the victim, police said.

The son was not injured, and the suspects fled the area, according to police.

Officers said they are trying to determine the relationship between the victim and the suspects.

© 2017 KPNX-TV