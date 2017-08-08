Man, girl wounded in Peoria shooting are expected to recover

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a man and teenage girl wounded in a shooting in Peoria are expected to recover from their injuries.
The shooting Monday night involved a 31-year-old man who was estranged from his wife and a 35-year-old man who's a family member on the woman's side.
No names have been released or arrests made as of Tuesday.
Police say the estranged husband drove to a neighborhood where his 30-year-old wife was in the process of leaving home with three children.
The man got out of his car and reportedly fired several rounds at the woman's vehicle.
The 35-year-old man got his weapon and open fire at the other man, wounding him in a leg.
Police say a 14-year-old girl was struck in the chest by the exchange of shots.
