KPNX
Close

Man found stuck in garbage truck for over 10 miles

12 News , KPNX 8:01 AM. MST February 09, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Paramedics treated a patient who was in a moving garbage truck for over 10 miles Thursday morning.

According to Scottsdale Fire Department, the man was sleeping in a recycle trash can in Phoenix when it was picked up and dumped into the back of the truck. 

The driver heard screaming when he got to 68th Street and Camelback Road in Scottsdale.

 

Scottsdale fire said the man was treated for a head injury and taken to a hospital.

 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories