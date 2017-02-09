Man found stuck in garbage truck for over 10 miles

A man was treated for a head injury after getting stuck in a garbage truck from Phoenix to Scottsdale. Feb. 9, 2017. (Photo: Scottsdale FD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Paramedics treated a patient who was in a moving garbage truck for over 10 miles Thursday morning.

According to Scottsdale Fire Department, the man was sleeping in a recycle trash can in Phoenix when it was picked up and dumped into the back of the truck.

The driver heard screaming when he got to 68th Street and Camelback Road in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale fire said the man was treated for a head injury and taken to a hospital.

