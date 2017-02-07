Man found stabbed to death in Mesa parking lot

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating the death of a man found with stab wounds in the parking lots of apartments near Country Club Drive and McKellips Road.

Police believe the stabbing occurred around midnight. The man was pronounced dead where he was found.

Several witnesses remained on the scene after police arrived and spoke with detectives.

Police are not able to release victim or suspect information, but say the public should not be concerned about a suspect on the loose.

The investigation is ongoing.

