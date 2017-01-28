Man found shot dead at Phoenix apartment complex

A man was found shot to death in the evening of Jan. 27, 2017 (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at an apartment complex near Greenway Parkway and 7th Street and searching for two suspects.

Officers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told them the victim was leaving an apartment when gunshots were heard.

Phoenix police are now searching for two male suspects in their 20's.

Officers are still working to gather a suspect description.

