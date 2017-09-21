Man found dead inside burned Phoenix mobile home

Firefighters at a north Phoenix mobile home fire Sept. 21, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

Fire officials in Phoenix said they found a man dead in a mobile home that burned Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was located near Bell Road and 16th Street in Phoenix.

Neighbors told fire investigators that a man in his 50s lived alone in the unit. They also said that the man had health problems.

Fire crews arrived at the scene around 3:15 p.m. and found the home already involved in flames. The roof collapsed while they battled the blaze, preventing them from extinguishing the fire quickly.

After getting the fire under control, they found the man's body inside.

Fire officials are still investigating.

