Man forced by Phoenix cops to eat marijuana files $3.5 million lawsuit

Edgar Castro, who says Phoenix police officers forced him to eat marijuana, said Sept. 29, 2016 that he would sue. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The 19-year-old who says police forced him to eat marijuana or go to jail has filed a claim against the city of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department, according to a release.

According to a release, Edgar Castro and his attorneys filed the claim asking for $3.5 million for the violation of his civil rights.

The incident in question happened back in September and eventually led to the resignation of three Phoenix police officers as well as the demotion of another.

Castro and his representatives previously threatened to sue in September, but never said what it would take from the city to avoid a lawsuit.

