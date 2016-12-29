Man dies after being pulled from Glendale hoarding house fire

Glendale and Phoenix fire personnel at a Glendale house fire Dec. 28, 2016. (Photo: Sky 12)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man died Thursday after ebing injured in a Glendale house fire Wednesday night.

Fire and medical personnel took the 56-year-old man to a nearby hospital in "extremely critical condition," and he later died, according to Glendale fire and police officials, who said the man had been trapped in the home.

A Glendale fire spokesperson say the homeowner was suspected to be hoarding, and the "material" inside made it difficult to fight the fire.

Glendale firefighters were able to find the man and pull him out of the home, which is located near 67th and Glendale avenues.

A Glendale fire spokesperson said a neighbor tried to get into the home to help the man before firefighters arrived but was unsuccessful, partially due to items blocking the door in the home.

There was no one else in the home, police said.

Aerial video showed a great deal of smoke coming from the home before firefighters were ultimately able to put it out.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are not yet known. Police don't know if there was anything criminal involved.

PHOTOS: Glendale house fire

Copyright 2016 KPNX