Man dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have a section of 7th Avenue near Missouri Avenue closed for a fatal accident investigation.
Police say a man in his 50s was crossing mid-block between Colter Street and Missouri on 7th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Monday, when he was struck.
The car that hit him left the scene, according to police.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say they're looking for a Silver 2007-2010 Volkswagen Toureg with front-end damage to the driver's side.
