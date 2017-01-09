Man dead after hit-and-run in Phoenix

Police investigating the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2016. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have a section of 7th Avenue near Missouri Avenue closed for a fatal accident investigation.

Police say a man in his 50s was crossing mid-block between Colter Street and Missouri on 7th Avenue, just after 7 a.m. Monday, when he was struck.

The car that hit him left the scene, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they're looking for a Silver 2007-2010 Volkswagen Toureg with front-end damage to the driver's side.

(© 2017 KPNX)