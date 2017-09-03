Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale

A man is dead after he was found with a gun shot wound early Sunday morning near Litchfield Road and Main Street, the Avondale Police Department said.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man is dead after he was found with a gun shot wound early Sunday morning near Litchfield Road and Main Street, the Avondale Police Department said.

Officers with the Avondale PD arrived on scene around 1 a.m. where they found the victim. The man was pronounced dead by medical personnel on scene.

There are no other victims and no outstanding suspects, police said.

The Avondale Criminal Investigation Bureau is currently investigating the crime to determine what led to the shooting, police said.

