Man checking for intruder accidentally shoots himself in foot

PHOENIX -- A man accidentally shoots himself in the foot while checking a business for intruders Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Camelback.

Phoenix police say a woman was opening up her Day Care business when she thought she heard someone in the building.

She called her husband to come check the building.

The husband and a friend came to check out the day care and the friend that came along, accidently shot himself in the foot.

Police say the gunshot wound is not life threatening. No intruders were found in the day care.

