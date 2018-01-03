Man charged in Phoenix's serial street shootings objects to IQ, sanity tests

Aaron Saucedo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX (AP) - Lawyers for a former city bus driver charged in a string of deadly nighttime shootings in Phoenix are objecting to any efforts to make their client take court-ordered IQ or sanity tests.

Attorneys for Aaron Juan Saucedo filed court papers last week expressing their objections to such examinations.

The objections were made after prosecutors said they intended to seek the death penalty against Saucedo.

Saucedo has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and drive-by shooting in attacks that killed nine people and wounded two others during a nearly one-year period that ended in July 2016.

A status hearing is scheduled Thursday morning in his case.

His trial is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2019.

