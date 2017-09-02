Man arrested in fatal shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Police have arrested a man Saturday morning following a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road the previous day. (Photo: Mesa Police Department)

MESA, Ariz. - Police have arrested a man Saturday morning following a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road the previous day.

Mesa Police Department said 26-year-old Miguel Armando Espinoza Castro was identified as the shooter and arrested Saturday morning. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and burglary in the first degree. The shooting took place early Friday morning at the Desert Palms Apartments.

On Friday around 3:30 a.m., Castro, along with two or three other men, opened the door to the apartment, pushed his way in and displayed a handgun, police said. Castro was confronted by 37-year-old Shane Gilliam, police said. Castro shot and killed Gilliam.

When police arrived, they found Gilliam with a gun shot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition where he later died, police said.

A total of 6 adults live in the apartment and four of them were home at the time of the shooting, arrest documents said. The victim was visiting family and did not live in the apartment.

According to the police investigation, Shane's cousin's girlfriend allegedly owed Castro $1,000 for pills. She received threatening messages from Castro saying someone would be coming after her because she did not pay her debt.

Once arrested, Castro said the amount owed was only $300 and it was for a television that he had sold, according to arrest documents.

