Man arrested after allegedly decapitating 6-month-old puppy

PHOENIX - Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for animal cruelty after he beat and stabbed a 6-month-old puppy to death.

According to police, Decarlos Jones also allegedly removed the puppy’s head, which he owned with his girlfriend.

Phoenix police said Jones returned to his apartment after work and took his puppy, Bella, out of her cage. She urinated on the floor, which angered Jones.

Jones, according to police, took Bella to the bathroom where he repeatedly slammed her against the bathtub and then stabbed her with a knife.

Jones told police once Bella was dead, he decapitated her and eventually placed the puppy's head on the living table for his girlfriend to see when she got home from work. The couple had been in a verbal argument, police said.

According to police, Jones said he planned to cut Bella’s limbs off also but changed his mind. He attempted to get rid of the dog’s body by placing it in a plastic bag, police said.

Police said Jones claims to struggle with bipolar disorder, PTSD and has "self-destructive thoughts at times.”

Jones was arrested and is awaiting a mental health pick order, according to police.

