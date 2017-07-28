Man accused of making bomb threat at Sky Harbor will not face felony hoax charges

Passengers were moved to the west side of Terminal 4 as police examined a suspicious item Friday, July 7, 2017. (Photo: Jon Liebe)

A man accused of making a bomb threat at Sky Harbor International Airport earlier this month will not face felony hoax charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Friday.

"Have you ever had a bomb on your plane?" John Nichols asked the ticket agent, according to the MCAO. Police say Nichols then set down his bag and walked away.

That question concerned the agent and led to a two-hour shutdown of busy terminal 4 on July 7.

“After thoroughly reviewing the information provided by investigators and carefully assessing the context within which these events took place, we have determined there is no reasonable likelihood of proving the required elements of a felony hoax offense beyond a reasonable doubt,” said County Attorney Bill Montgomery in a news release.

Montgomery says airline and law enforcement staff treated the situation appropriately.

