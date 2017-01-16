Man accidentally shoots self on Loop 101 in Peoria

A DPS trooper investigates after a man reportedly shot himself on Loop 101 in Peoria. (Photo: Sky 12)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital after being shot Monday afternoon on Loop 101 in Peoria.

The man, who was driving his family southbound on Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road, showed his handgun to family members and removed the magazine before shooting himself in the right leg, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Peoria fire officials said the man has minor injuries and is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The Arizona Department of Transportation did not announce any traffic restrictions related to the shooting.

DPS advised readers to always assume every weapon is loaded.

