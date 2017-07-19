Make-A-Wish boy celebrates dream birthday in Phoenix

Make-A-Wish kid, Kentorian Johnson, enjoys an entire day at Castles N' Coasters, July 15, 2017. (Photo: Mike Brannock/12News)

PHOENIX - It was an incredible day for Valley boy, Kentorian Johnson. Kentorian and his family were given the opportunity to spend time at their favorite local theme park with Make-A-Wish.

Kentorian could’ve chosen just about anything for his wish, but for him, nothing sounded better than staying local and catching some speed.

Barely containing his excitement, this Make-A-Wish Kid, celebrated a special day with loved ones and his mom, Lawanda Johnson.

“Its his birthday, so he’s turning 7, and this is the best birthday ever," Johnson said. That "best birthday ever," involved a trip to Castles N' Coasters on his favorite rides.

“His first thing is to go to Desert Storm and to do Dew Drop and they’re probably going to repeat until they can’t repeat anymore," Johnson said.

It was a day filled with fun and action, helping Kentorian take his mind off a sickness he deals with more than any young child ever should.

“We basically have to move, get him to the hospital, get him treated, get his blood tested, get IVs put in, get fluids," Johnson said. "And he could be in the hospital anywhere from two to three days.”

Kentorian’s mom says his Sickle Cell condition is not terminal, but it’s ongoing and something he’s dealt with his whole life. That made the special Castles N' Coasters trip a once-in-a-lifetime dream.

“This is such a good gift and such a good thing that Make-A-Wish does," Johnson said. "Without them there’s no way that I would’ve been able to do all of this.”

Castles N' Coasters was just the first stop on Kentorian's week-long trip visiting his favorite places in the Valley.

