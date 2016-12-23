Magical proposal starts with one simple wish

Jonathan Ontiveros proposes to the girl of his dreams. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - There's no denying that the holiday season is magical. For some, it's magical enough to take the next step in a relationship.

Popping the question is an expensive venture in life though and can be just out of reach financially.

Jonathan Ontiveros, a Phoenix native, is a hard-working employee on the graveyard shift at Circle K. He reached out to 12 News for help.

"My holiday wish is to ask the girl of my dreams, the mother of my child, to marry me. I wish one day I will be able to afford a nice ring to ask for her hand and be able to make her the happiest girl ever. I currently can't afford a ring due to low income, but one day I hope to marry her," said Ontiveros.

12 News stepped up to the plate to make this dream come true.

First order of business, find Jonathan an engagement ring. Robbins Brothers of Scottsdale took on the challenge and offered up a selection of Simon G engagement rings for Jonathan to choose from free of charge.

"This one. It's amazing! She's probably going to cry," said Ontiveros, as he selected the dazzling ring.

Jonathan then paced around the jewelry store, anxiously waiting for the ring to be sized and set. The wait time turned into an opportunity to find out more about the love of his life, Fernanda Luna.

"I was about 13 years old, but I never had the guts to talk to her. I always had a crush on her. Around two years ago, we met again through friends. We started talking again and connected. She's been my rock. She's been the one holding me down and supporting me," said Ontiveros with admiration in his eyes.

Jonathan and Fernanda are expecting a baby in the coming months, but Fernanda's 3-year-old son, Carlo, is soaking in all the attention right now.

"Her son is everything to her," Ontiveros continued, "She will do whatever it takes to give him what he wants to make him happy."

Carlo is crazy about dinosaurs.

"For his age, he already knows more dinosaurs then I do," Ontiveros said.

Knowing this, a proposal was arranged at the Arizona Museum of Natural History in Mesa.

The plan: Bury the ring box in the outside dinosaur bone dig pit. Fernanda and Carlo won't discover any fossils. Instead they'll experience the surprise of finding an engagement ring.

As the family started browsing the museum's collections, Jonathan took a moment to get ready for what was about to happen.

"I'm nervous. I'm ready, but I'm nervous," said Ontiveros, as the family approached the dig pit.

As Carlo jumped around in excitement upon discovering the dig pit, the sweat began to appear on Jonathan's brow.

It didn't take long for Carlo and Fernanda to discover the unexpected ring box beneath the thin layer of dirt. Jonathan then swooped in, grabbed the box and dropped to a knee.

"Babe, will you marry me?" Ontiveros asked nervously.

After a few moments of happy tears, the beautiful word was said.

"YES!" Exclaimed Fernanda, who was in complete shock.

Cheers erupted from family members as the newly engaged couple held each other tightly.

"I love him! I wasn't expecting this at all," said Fernanda.

That's not all. The 12 News Wish Patrol then surprised the joyful family with gifts at the museum lobby. Carlo received dinosaur toys, and the newly engaged couple received new baby supplies for the bundle of joy on the way.

"Thank you all so much. Thank you!" said the happy finances'.

After all the excitement, it was then time for a celebration lunch. The family journeyed to the Phoenician Resort where an elegant, four-course meal was prepared inside the Il Terrazzo restaurant.

For 3-year-old Carlo, the delicious spread wasn't exactly what he wanted.

"I want cheerios and french fries!" shouted Carlo.

The smiles at the table couldn't get any bigger.

It was truly a magical moment for all involved.

For Jonathan, Fernanda, Carlo and the new baby on the way, all the pieces to a happy family, are falling into place.

