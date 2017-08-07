Made in Arizona: Gallery owned and operated by artists

Phillip Payne owns Desert Mountain Fine Art. (Photo: JR Cardenas/12 News)

They say art is in the eye of the beholder, but for Phillip Payne, it's all he does, and our eyes can't deny that.

Payne and his wife run Desert Mountain Fine Art, which is an artist-owned, artist-run studio gallery.

"We're really trying to change the way art is released to the public," he said. "Make it more of an event, make it more on purpose. Give more explanation, give more information to the public.

Payne said he grew up in art and has had a passion for it since childhood.

"When I was 6 years old, I would run into the gallery and my dad would be there sculpting," he said. "We both got a kick out of it. I’d jump up on a stool and start sculpting on his work and then all the people would freak out."

Even if he had that effect on people when he was younger, he wants to bring people into art now, not send them away.

It’s a lot like food," he said. When you take a cooking class, all of the sudden you can appreciate the spices that are in something, and art’s a lot like that. The more you learn about it, the more enjoyable it becomes."

