Luke AFB air show set for March 2018, features Thunderbirds

The US Air Force Thunderbirds are seen rehearsing their persision flying routine, September 18, 2015. (Photo: Getty Images)

Luke Air Force Base is opening to the public for its biennial air show now set for March 2018.

The air force base announced Thursday the Thunderbirds will headline the air show, also featuring other military and civilian aerial performers.

On March 10 and 11, the public can see the base and meet with airmen. You can learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematical career fields and see aircraft in interactive experiences.

The air show is free to the public.

