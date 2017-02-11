KPNX
Loved ones hold vigil for 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run

Loved ones remember 7 year old Carter

Nico Santos, KPNX 10:13 PM. MST February 11, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - Friends and family hosted a vigil for the 7-year-old boy who died after he was run over by an unlicensed driver in a crosswalk earlier this week

Many are asking how you say goodbye to a 7-year-old boy.

There are many messages of love and support from the community at a memorial at the corner of Broadway Road and 56th Street, where the crash happened Wednesday morning before 7.

Carter Wojahn-Curry walked to the bus stop to go to school Wednesday morning. 

Police say the light was green for oncoming traffic when Carter was in the crosswalk.  

The family says Carter tried to run to make it to the other side. 

But the driver of one car didn't stop.

Police arrested Maria de Jesus Cabrera Davila, 23, after she left the scene of the crash and later returned. 

She does not have a driver's license.  

(© 2017 KPNX)


