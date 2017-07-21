Looking for a pet? Weekend event offers free adoptions at County shelters

A 6-year-old Shar Pei mix adopted from MCACC by one of Team 12's very own. This is Prince and he's awesome. (Photo: Elizabeth Wiley/12 News)

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is at full capacity at its two Valley shelters.

The situation is “CRITICAL,” as a spokesperson described Friday.

According to a spokesperson for MCACC, the pet population at both of the shelters has reached “nearly double” the allotted capacity and MCACC is hoping it can help these animals find good, loving homes.

Thanks to help from Bissell and PetSmart Charities, MCACC will be offering free adoptions on Saturday, July 22.

The “Empty Shelter” event will take place at both the east and west Valley shelter locations. All pet adoptions will be free.

Those looking to adopt a dog above the age of 3-months will only have to pay a $17 licensing fee.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For shelter locations, visit http://www.maricopa.gov/3560/Animal-Care-and-Control.

