Looking for a new home? HGTV's Scottsdale smart home is for sale

The 2017 HGTV smart home in Scottsdale. (Photo: HGTV)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The winner of the 2017 HGTV Smart Home has decided to list the north Scottsdale home for $1,250,000, according to real estate agency the Jason Mitchell Group.

The home is located near Pima and Westland roads and is fully equipped with smart technology, including an audio system wired into every room, a security system that can monitor for pipe leaks, and outlets with built-in USB ports.

The completely wired, 3,622-square-foot home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, wood flooring, a pool, a fireplace and a three-car garage. It is a new structure that was built in 2016.

Stacy Bolder of Wisconsin won HGTV's Smart Home contest back in July. According to HGTV, Bolder's name was randomly drawn from 87 million entries to the sweepstakes. Bolder entered the contest daily.

The total prize package was worth more than $1.5 million, according to HGTV, and included a $100,000 cash prize and a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 550e in addition to the house and decor.

