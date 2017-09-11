Looking for a job? The Phoenix Zoo is hiring

Lights are up, down left and right at the Phoenix Zoo. (Photo: JR Cardenas / 12 News)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Zoo announced Monday that there are several full-time and seasonal positions open for hire at one of the Valley's favorite tourist attractions.

With cooler weather coming to the Valley soon and the holiday season approaching, the Phoenix Zoo is looking to hire seasonal camp instructors, guest services employees, ground crews and park rangers.

September marks the beginning of the Zoo's Night Camp season, which lasts through May. And ZooLights, a busy time of year for the Phoenix Zoo, is open from Nov. 22- Jan. 15.

The Phoenix Zoo is also hiring for full-time positions including programs coordinator, IT support specialist and ZooLights technician.

Full job descriptions and qualifications are listed on the Phoenix Zoo's website. Applications may be submitted online there.

© 2017 KPNX-TV