Looking for a job? Arizona State Fair is hiring

The lights are on but the streets are empty at the Arizona State Fair in Phoenix Oct. 6, 2016, the night before the fair opens. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12 News)

PHOENIX – The Arizona State Fair is preparing for its October open and is looking to hire people for several positions.

The State Fair is hiring ticket takers and sellers, entry staff, operations and maintenance crews, guest and customer services representatives, parking sellers and attendants, security personnel and state-certified EMTs.

Pay starts at $10 an hour, and applicants must be available to work Wednesday through Sunday during the fair season, Oct. 6- Oct. 29. According to the Arizona State Fair, there are some season employment opportunities throughout the year.

If you’re interested in applying for a job at the Arizona State Fair, head to the fair’s offices at 1826 West McDowell Road-- on the west side of the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

