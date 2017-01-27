Members of the local refugee community, faith leaders and supporters gathered to collectively condemn President Trump's executive action targeting immigrants. Jan. 27, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - More than two dozen members of the refugee community, faith leaders and supporters came out to collectively condemn President Trump's latest executive action targeting immigrants.

Trump plans to place a 120 day freeze on incoming refugees and suspended the acceptance of Syrian refugees into the country.

In addition, Trump also wants to block visas from being distributed to individuals coming from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 30 days until an "extreme vetting" process could be established.

At the meeting, several refugees and their children spoke about how coming to the United States provided them with dramatically improved lives and condemned Trump's orders, calling the move "un-American."

