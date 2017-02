Worms used in composting to help gardens thrive. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

PHOENIX - Urban Farm is holding a worm composting class on Feb. 11 at the Urban Farm Warehouse.

The squiggly creatures are growing in popularity to help dispose of organic waste and save space in landfills. They are also helping gardens thrive.

The class starts at 1:30 p.m. and will teach you how to make a worm bin. Tickets are $99 and includes all supplies.

