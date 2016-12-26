Local company heating you up with homemade salsa

The Arizona Spice Company heats you up with 50 different homemade products. (Photo: Arizona Spice Company)

MESA, Ariz. - If you are looking for a way to warm up during these cold Arizona days, look no further than the Arizona Spice Company.

Founded in 2006 by Bob & Debbie Roberti, this Mesa-based company is producing more than 50 different products ranging from salsa and spices to hot sauce and jelly.

"My wife is the creator and the mastermind. She came up with all the recipes. I just help her sell it and put it in the bottle," said Bob Roberti.

"All fresh ingredients, no additives, no preservatives, no MSG. Also no fancy equipment. All manual operation, everybody puts their love into the products," said Debbie Roberti.

Hot sellers include the Arizona Reaper and Black Scorpion salsas, Miss. Reaper & Habango hot sauces, Jalapeno Relish and more.

If hot isn't your cup-of-tea, they also make a variety of mild salsa's like pineapple & peach salsas.

If you want to add a kick to your meals, try one of their specialty spices -- all mixed up by hand.

Products can be purchased at Valley grocery stores or online at www.azspiceco.com.

You can also visit their store located on Main Street in Mesa.

