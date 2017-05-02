Live Nation $20 ticket sale kicks off today!

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Music lovers, now is your chance to catch some of your favorite artists without breaking the bank!

It's all part of Live Nation's celebration of National Concert Day.

Concerts are only $20 a ticket and go on sale at 8 a.m. local time Tuesday. There are 25 shows at the discounted price across the Valley.

Check out some of the artists on the list below:

• Chris Brown - May 15

• Train - May 16

• Lady Antebellum - June 2

• Brad Paisley - June 25

• Santana - June 30

• Sam Hunt - August 19

• Idina Menzel - September 3

• Peppa Pig Live! - December 6

The sale runs May 2 - 9, while supplies last. For a complete list and link to buy tickets, click here.

