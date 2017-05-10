Little girl says she was inappropriately touched by man at Peoria park

A Peoria police SUV. (Photo: 12 News file)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Peoria neighborhood is on high alert Wednesday morning, after a little girl says she was inappropriately touched while at a park nearby.

Police found out about the incident earlier this week, after the girls says a strange man touched her on the knee at Pioneer Park.

Because of the disturbing incident, Peoria police are conducting extra patrols around Cheyenne Elementary School Wednesday.

The school sent out a note to parents explaining everything and police put out a reminder for children in the area.

From the Peoria Police Department:

- Do not talk to strangers.

- Walk with others to and from school, as well as other places.

- Go directly to school or home.

- Develop a code word to use between your child and a trusted friend or family member in case of an emergency.

- When you feel you are being threatened, run home or to a place close by where you know you will be.

Police say they're looking for a white man with a short beard, sunglasses, a white shirt and beige shorts.

If you know anything contact Peoria police at 623-733-8311.

