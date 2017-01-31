Liquor license suspended at club where firefighter was killed

Centerfolds Cabaret in Phoenix. (Photo: 12 News) (Photo: Packwood, Hayden)

PHOENIX - The liquor license of Centerfolds Cabaret, the club where an off-duty Daisy Mountain firefighter was killed, just over a week ago has been suspended, according to the Arizona Department of Liquor website.

Police say the strip club's bouncer, 26-year-old Brandon Draper, beat Luke Jones, 37, to death.

Video from the scene, located near 21st and Peoria avenues, shows Draper pushing Jones to the ground and striking him, according to police.

Draper faces second-degree murder while the club's manager, 42-year-old Timothy Piegari, was arrested and booked for tampering with surveillance equipment.

The license was suspended Monday.

The website did not specify why the license was suspended, but did say it was due to a department order.

