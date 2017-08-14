Light smoke in classroom prompts evacuation of Peoria school

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities in a Phoenix suburb say students and staff at an elementary school have re-entered the school after being evacuated because of light smoke in a classroom.

The Peoria Fire-Medical Department say light smoke or haze in a classroom at Santa Fe Elementary School Monday morning was determined to have come from an air handler and that there's no emergency.

Peoria Unified School District spokeswoman Erin Dunsey says the students and staff were provided water while they were evacuated and outside in the shade.

