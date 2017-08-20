KPNX
Close

Light, scattered sprinkling in east Valley heading west

12 News , KPNX 10:08 PM. MST August 20, 2017

PHOENIX -  The east Valley is currently experiencing some light showers that seem to be heading west. 

Both 12 News reporter Kristen Keogh and the National Weather Service in Phoenix reported some light rain. The National Weather Service said the isolated showers will continue for the next few hours, but not to expect a lot of moisture. 

Though the rain likely won't amount to much, National Weather Service did not rule out a thunderstorm. 

The showers, while light, still pique interest because of tomorrow's solar eclipse. The 12 News forecast says tomorrow we can expect a partly sunny sky with a 10 percent chance of storms paired with humidity. 

ECLIPSE: 12ne.ws/2fY4icQ

TRACK STORMS: 12ne.ws/radar

If you spot weather where you are and can safely do so, please share your photos and video with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using #BeOn12.

You can get the latest weather any time on the free 12 News app. Just search "12 News KPNX" on the App Store or Play Store.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories