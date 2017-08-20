Light, scattered sprinkling in east Valley heading west

The east Valley is currently experiencing some light showers that seem to be heading west.

PHOENIX - The east Valley is currently experiencing some light showers that seem to be heading west.

Both 12 News reporter Kristen Keogh and the National Weather Service in Phoenix reported some light rain. The National Weather Service said the isolated showers will continue for the next few hours, but not to expect a lot of moisture.

Line of showers getting organized in East Valley and heading west. Rain is very light. #12News pic.twitter.com/9JlWgyefVo — Kristen Keogh (@KristenKeogh) August 21, 2017

Though the rain likely won't amount to much, National Weather Service did not rule out a thunderstorm.

905pm: Isolated light showers over lower deserts incl. metro PHX next several hours. Won't add up to much. A stray thunderstorm posbl. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xpLWZCHqab — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 21, 2017

The showers, while light, still pique interest because of tomorrow's solar eclipse. The 12 News forecast says tomorrow we can expect a partly sunny sky with a 10 percent chance of storms paired with humidity.

ECLIPSE: 12ne.ws/2fY4icQ

TRACK STORMS: 12ne.ws/radar

If you spot weather where you are and can safely do so, please share your photos and video with us at pictures@12news.com or on social media using #BeOn12.

You can get the latest weather any time on the free 12 News app. Just search "12 News KPNX" on the App Store or Play Store.

© 2017 KPNX-TV