LGBT activists relieved after Trump decision, press for rights in Arizona

Pres. Trump speaks at Central Intelligence headquarters (Olivier Douliery/AP via CNP) (Photo: Olivier Douliery, Associated Press)

PHOENIX - In a move that may seem uncharacteristic to President Donald Trump and his short time in office, the White House announced Trump will enforce a previous executive order protecting LGBT employees.

"Last night I received several messages [from people asking] 'What are we going to do if he makes an executive order that moves us backwards?'” said Kevin Patterson, president of Equality Arizona.

Patterson said Tuesday's announcement was a huge relief for him, and he said he hopes it’s the beginning of a trend.

"We do trust and hope that he can continue to move in this direction to not remove LGBT rights,” said Patterson.

The executive order was signed by then-President Obama back in 2014, but it only protects federal employees.

Local activists say Arizona needs to address this issue on a state level for all employees.

"[In] Arizona, along with many other states, you can still be fired for being gay,” said Jack Tesorero, publisher or ION Arizona Magazine. “Just reverse that. What if you could be fired for being heterosexual? Doesn't that seem crazy? But we still have that fear."

There currently are two bills at the state Senate and House level (SB 1320 and HB 2364 respectively) which, if passed, would protect people from discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

Yet, on a national level, Tesorero said he was not surprised by Trump's decision based on the president's areas of focus when he ran for the presidency.

"I'm actually not [surprised], because he never mentioned LGBT rights in his campaign,” said Tesorero. “He was always talking about illegals and Muslims."

Trump also made no mention of gay rights in his inauguration speech Jan. 20.

But White House officials released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election. The President is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression. The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump. “

Some are not so quick to praise the president.

Kevin Bushaw, also from ION Arizona, sent 12 News a statement as well:

I find it ludicrous to pat Trump on the back and let him call himself an ally for not taking away from the progress of his predecessor. Let's keep credit where credit is due—with Barack Obama. Congratulations Trump, you decided not to mess ONE THING up … Maybe for every day he doesn't roll back LGBT rights we can give Trump a big gold star on the calendar, like they would do in grade school.

Steve Kilar from the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona said in a statement Trump’s decision Tuesday does not mean he is an LBGT ally:

“We cannot measure President Trump’s stance toward gay and transgender people based on his retention of the status quo. Gay and transgender people are still far from equal under the law and we need leaders who will fight for progress. President Trump has surrounded himself with a vice president and cabinet members who have repeatedly sought to sanction discrimination against gay and transgender people in the name of religion, and nothing in the White House’s statement makes clear that these efforts are now behind us.”

(© 2017 KPNX)