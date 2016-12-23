Bill Naylor and Janna Rowley will serve, with help, 1,000 free meals on Christmas day. (Photo: William Pitts/12 News)

PHOENIX - A local business owner decided this year he would take a bite out hunger for Christmas.

He planned an event he calls "No One Goes Hungry for Christmas" at Lenny’s Burger Diner on Indian School Road and 27th Avenue -- where they normally ask if you’d like fries with that.



But Christmas day the only question will be "Are you hungry?"

They'll be providing 1,000 meals Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That's a tall order for the fast food joint that normally serves up to 500 people a day.

The idea came when he observed an after-school program providing food for students for the weekends.

"The ladies had gathered food for the weekend,” said Bill Naylor, owner of the restaurant. “These kids would take their backpacks and go down the line to fill up for the weekend. It was very inspiring for me."

That inspiration is essentially doubling his work load for the holiday. He, along with his family, friends and employees, will prepare the meals to give out. And it's all free.

"It's not about the money,” said Naylor. “It's about creating great happiness for the people. We thought … we don't need to go anywhere else. Let's stay right here and give back."

His wife, Janna Rowley, is all on board with something that started as just a ”crazy idea.”

"Bill is always doing something nice for people nice things for a lot of people, whether it's employees or strangers,” she said.

Crazy or not, the family is willing to take on that challenge for anyone who needs a meal with a side of company.

"Maybe they're lonely. Maybe they don't have anyone to spend it with. Maybe they don't have the money for a holiday meal. That's OK. Just come down here and enjoy yourself,” said Naylor.

Copyright 2016 KPNX