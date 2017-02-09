Legoland Discovery Center turning into Gotham City this weekend

Legoland Discovery Center is turning into Gotham City starting this weekend. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Starting this weekend, Legoland Discovery Center is turning into Gotham City.

The new LEGO Batman Movie is the inspiration behind the latest Legoland venture.

For the next few weekends, kids will get to experience photo ops with Batman, go on scavenger hunts, race bat mobiles and of course, build creative creations out of LEGOs bricks.

"It's so much fun, we spend so much time building these LEGO towns, and now, we are adding a Gotham City twist that the kids will love," said Alec Posta, master model builder at Legoland Discovery Center.

For tickets and more information, visit www.arizona.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.

(© 2017 KPNX)