A landspout tornado near downtown Phoenix Aug. 3, 2017 .(Photo: John Sirlin/Special to 12 News)

PHOENIX - Tornadoes in Arizona are rare, but we know they happen. Twice last month, tornadoes were confirmed in southern Arizona and now the latest one was spotted in Phoenix Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service Phoenix Office confirmed the small landspout tornado Thursday. The meteorologist team received the tip on social media and then spotted the "minor" rotation on radar.

So what is a landspout tornado anyway?

A landspout is different because rotation starts on the ground. The storm then pulls it up into the air. Landspouts are similar to waterspouts except they occur over land.

This is unlike a traditional tornado we're used to seeing in the south or midwest because those types originate from storm-scale rotation. They're violently rotating columns of air that hit the Earth's land surface.

The National Weather Service Phoenix reported the landspout happening around 5 p.m. Thursday just south of downtown Phoenix.

The National Weather Service says the last time a tornado was reported in the Valley was October 2015 near Goodyear.

