Lamborghini, Mercedes, building damaged in Scottsdale crash

Scottsdale police and fire at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles on May 17, 2017. One of the cars crashed into a building. (Photo: Scottsdale FD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A crash Wednesday involving three cars, including a Lamborghini, sent one through a three-story building, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police said a Hyundai and the Lamborghini collided at the intersection of Via de Ventura and N. Via de Negocio, and the collision caused the driver of the Hyundai to lose control. Clipping a Mercedes along the way, the Hyundai sped out of the intersection, jumped the curb, and rolled down a small incline before crashing through the corner of a nearby building.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, there were only minor injuries and all patients refused transport to the hospital.

A man who works in the building said the man who normally occupies the corner office that was hit is on vacation and that normally about 20 people are there but no one was in at the time of the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation but police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

