PHOENIX - Country radio fans heard a familiar voice on KNIX Monday morning.

102.5 KNIX welcomed back Tim Hattrick in creating the Tim, Ben & Brooke Show in the mornings. It appears to be a part of a rebranding for KNIX, bringing back older country music as well.

The show will replace the Ben & Matt Show. Matt McAllister confirmed on Twitter that he was released from KNIX Dec. 21. McAllister said he had just signed a 5-year contract with KNIX when he was let go.

Hattrick was heard on KMLE on the Tim & Willy Show from 1993 to 1996. The show was replaced with the Ben & Brian Show, featuring now-co-host Ben Campbell. The Tim & Willy Show moved to KNIX from 1998 to 2007. Again, Ben Campbell's show replaced Tim and Willy.

The Tim & Willy Show was on KMLE again from 2008 to 2012. KMLE now airs the Chris & Nina Show.

It could strike listeners odd to hear Hattrick and Campbell together after their history. KNIX teased the announcement all weekend, saying they would be welcoming "an all-time favorite" back to the KNIX family.

Reactions

Here are a few of the reactions written on Facebook by listeners:

"Yaaaaaaay!!!! Welcome back Tim!!!! How I've missed you!!!!! Bringing you back and playing some of the good oldies along with the new, THIS IS GOING TO BE AMAZING!!! Welcome Home!!!!," Michelle Metz wrote on KNIX's Facebook Live stream.

"Not happy that Matt and Joe are gone but welcome back Tim, on the other hand, it is hard seeing and hearing Tim but no Willy," Craig Daniels wrote on Facebook.

"Could have changed the format and kept Matt and Joe. Disliked the show. Will not listen again," wrote Jeannine Breeden.

