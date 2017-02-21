A man and a woman were found dead inside this Phoenix home on Feb. 20, 2017. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12 News)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside a home near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say one of the four children who lives inside called 911 about 10 p.m. Monday. Police arriving on the scene say the children came out of the home unharmed and told them their mother and stepfather had been arguing before they heard at least one gunshot.

Police entered the home and found the bodies of the woman, 40, and the man, 34. They're investigating a possible murder-suicide.

The children range in age from 1 to 15. They are all safe Tuesday morning.

