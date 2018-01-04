Kids can be ninjas in this Phoenix gym

Team 12’s Bryan West poses with two kid ninjas and two instructors. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX – Kids can learn to be ninjas inside the IMPACT Gymnastics Academy.

The Ninja Zone started in October. For an hour, kids can redirect their energy to move through an obstacle course and learn how to roll, fall and build confidence.

The classes are for ages 3-11 and there is a free trial if parents want their kids to try it out.

For more information, visit impactgymaz.com.

© 2018 KPNX-TV