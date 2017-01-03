Jobot revived in downtown Phoenix at cost of newer shop

A view of Jobot Coffee & Diner from Fifth Street. (Photo: Anne Stegen/12 News)

PHOENIX - A Roosevelt Row staple believed last month to be dead appears to be alive.

Less than two weeks after closing up shop on Fifth Street, Jobot Coffee & Diner announced a grand opening party for this Friday during First Friday on Roosevelt Row.

The Facebook event stated that the new location will be on 3rd and Roosevelt streets, just two blocks from the original location, in one of the buildings of the Roosevelt Point apartment complex.

The Facebook page for Oliver's Sophisticated Bean, a coffee shop that opened in the building in March 2016, posted a note Dec. 26 that it was closing down.

In a flash of irony, Jobot will be housed in one of the buildings that likely drove up the cost of its original location, the house on Fifth Street.

The new location will have some work to do to match the laid-back charm of house, but that may come with time.

The grand opening party is set for Friday from 5-10 p.m.

The manager of Jobot's Facebook page commented that the patio at the new location will be open for smoking.

