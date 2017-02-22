It's National Margarita Day! 7 Phoenix-area places with deals

Need an excuse to drink a margarita? No? Us neither.
But hey, who doesn't love saving money on some food- and drink-related deals?
Here are some Phoenix-area spots to hit up for a refreshing deal this National Margarita Day!
Z'Tejas Southwestern Grill
What's their deal: Sixth Street Margarita for $6
Where are they: Several Valley locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Chandler.
Blanco Tacos + Tequila
What's their deal: $6 classic margaritas all day
Where are they: Three Valley locations at the Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, Sky Harbor in Phoenix and at The Borgata in Scottsdale.
They also have a Tucson location.
Sierra Bonita Grill
What's their deal: $7 happy hour pricing all day on two of their most popular margaritas: Pomegranate Margarita and the Fresh Squeezed Margarita
Where are they: 6933 N. 7th St. in Phoenix
Someburros
What's their deal: Margarita week! From Feb. 20 - Feb. 24 it's just $1 for frozen traditional or strawberry margaritas
Where are they: Several east side Valley locations in Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale with a Queen Creek location coming soon.
Salt: Tacos y Tequila
What's their deal: 1/2 off Margaritas
Where are they: 6751 N. Sunset Boulevard in Glendale (Westgate Entertainment District)
Diego Pops
What's their deal: $4 margaritas from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where are they: 4338 N. Scottsdale Rd in Scottsdale
Uptown Alley Surprise
What's their deal: $5 margaritas including their specialty margaritas: Brandy Margarita and Sangria Margarita on the rocks
Where are they: 13525 N. Litchfield Road in Surprise
