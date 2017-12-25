'It's a wonderful life': Christmas weekend full of ADOT's cleverness

If the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear -- then what's the best way to spread Christmas driving safety?
Three words: Clever freeway signs.
"Unless you’re taking the reins of a magical flying sleigh with nine reindeer, there’s no need to speed this weekend," ADOT wrote in a blog spot.
From "A Christmas Story."
To Santa and his "Nice List."
And "It's a Wonderful Life."
It's not your usual Monday morning commute. There's little traffic on the highways. But stay alert, avoid distractions and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/OoGkbSCExi— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 25, 2017
ADOT's famously quirky holiday and pop culture references were on full display over the Christmas weekend.
PREVIOUSLY: 'Way of the Jedi': Star Wars-themed safety messages pop up on Arizona freeways
We're sure Mr. (and Mrs.) Clause would approve.
