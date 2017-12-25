'It's a wonderful life': Christmas weekend full of ADOT's cleverness

(Photo: ADOT)

If the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear -- then what's the best way to spread Christmas driving safety?

Three words: Clever freeway signs.

"Unless you’re taking the reins of a magical flying sleigh with nine reindeer, there’s no need to speed this weekend," ADOT wrote in a blog spot.

From "A Christmas Story."

To Santa and his "Nice List."

And "It's a Wonderful Life."

It's not your usual Monday morning commute. There's little traffic on the highways. But stay alert, avoid distractions and drive safely. pic.twitter.com/OoGkbSCExi — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 25, 2017

ADOT's famously quirky holiday and pop culture references were on full display over the Christmas weekend.

We're sure Mr. (and Mrs.) Clause would approve.

