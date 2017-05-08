Is the cooler weather more dangerous for hikers?

A rescue crew from the Phoenix Fire Department helps a hiker down a mountain. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The drastic cool down brought unintended consequences for some hikers in the Valley Sunday.

Technical rescue teams with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to five calls for mountain rescue within the span of just a few hours.

None of the incidents were heat related unless you consider a lack of heat being a factor.

"The weather is beautiful and the trails were packed," said Reda Bigler of Phoenix fire.

Busy hiking trails sometimes forces people to hike differently than they are used to. The volume of people causes pressure to hike quickly or wait for others to pass.

Captain Tupac Enrique and his technical rescue team responded to three calls in the same afternoon. He believes the cooler weather is sometimes more dangerous for hikers.

"One thing that can lead people into a false sense of security is when it's nice and cool," Bigler said.

All five rescue calls involved women ranging in age from 27 to 85.

All part of an unpredictably stressful job -- physically demanding, emotionally draining and absolutely critical.

