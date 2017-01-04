Is Scottsdale really the best city for jobs?

A street sign in Old Town Scottsdale. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - if you're looking for a job, apparently the Phoenix area is the place to be.

Scottsdale specifically was given the title of best place in America for jobs in 2017, according to a study by WalletHub.

Analysts compared 150 cities across America using 23 key indicators of job-market growth, landing on Scottsdale as the top place.

"I really can't disagree," said Richard Merritt, the president of Elliott D. Pollack & Company.

It is Merritt's job to analyze and forecast the financial landscape of a given area. After taking a look at the study, Merritt believes Scottsdale legitimately belongs in the top spot.

"There's a lot of competition out there but Scottsdale has always placed well in the market," Merritt said. "Tempe is right alongside of it. Those two areas are really growing and attracting the small startup companies."

Of course, with anything, there are variables, and in this case that means the type of job you are looking for.

Merritt says one industry in particular is really driving this growth.

"In the last couple of years, it's been a lot of software and high-tech companies," he said. "You can see them moving from California because it's a much more affordable place to live."

Tempe and Chandler also find themselves in the top 10 on this particular list.

